Driver arrested after fatal crash kills pregnant woman and 1-year-old in Washington County

RICHFIELD, Wis. — A 31-year-old Horicon man was arrested after causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County, police say.

The incident happened on June 28 near the intersection of STH 164 and Elmwood Road in the Village of Richfield.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), the 31-year-old driver struck another vehicle from behind, pushing it into oncoming traffic where it was struck by another vehicle. The crash resulted in the death of a pregnant 30-year-old Mayville woman and her one-year-old son. Another driver, a 67-year-old Waukesha man, was also seriously injured.

WCSO says the final investigation showed the 31-year-old man caused the crash while using social media on his cell phone while driving.

The Horicon man is now in custody and faces multiple charges, including three counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and one count of reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

