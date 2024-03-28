Driver and cow die after collision in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wisconsin — A driver and a cow died in a car collision early Thursday morning.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened around 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, near the 29500 block of 31st Street.

According to the sheriff's office, the cow was in the middle of the road when the car crashed into it.

The vehicle crashed through a fence, and ended up in the middle of a field, with its roof torn off. Several other cows escaped, but they were later secured.

The area is back open to traffic.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

