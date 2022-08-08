Drive-Thru Job Fairs coming to Milwaukee's northside and southside on Aug. 18

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development will be holding Northside and Southside Drive-Thru Job Fairs on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The job fair will offer immediate employment opportunities while bringing the opportunities to where residents live.

The events will feature over 60 employers from manufacturing, officer, healthcare, retail, transportation/logistics and more.

Officials say it will focus on neighborhoods in the 6th, 7th, 9th, 12th, 14th, and 15th aldermanic districts, which have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All attendees will get a no-contact bag filled with information on employment assistance programs, and employers hiring right now.

Below are the four locations for the Drive-Thru Job Fairs from noon to 4 p.m.:

Northside location:

Bethesda Baptist Church

Parking lot

2909 N. 20th Street

(Enter lot from 20th St.)

Northwest location:

Ross IES

Parking lot

7800 W. Brown Deer Road

(Enter lot from Brown Deer Road)

Southside location:

UMOS, Inc.

Parking lot

2701 S. Chase Avenue

(Enter lot from 6th St.)

Southside location:

Basilica of St. Josaphat

Parking lot

2333 S. 6th St.

(Enter lot from 6th St.)

