Drive-thru Dino Safari coming to State Fair Park

A dinosaur drive-thru is making its way to town at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Sunday, April 18 through Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Triceratops, T. Rexes and more familiar prehistoric creatures will be featured in the Dino Safari with fun for the entire family.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this safe and fun experience to families into the Milwaukee area, particularly in light of the many challenges everyone has faced over the last year,” said Tom Zaller, president & CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, producer of Dino Safari. “Our animatronic dinosaurs transport visitors to a land of prehistoric proportions!”

Developed by a leading producer of museum exhibitions and in consultation with paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson, Dino Safari is the most educational interactive, and immersive drive-thru dino experience available.

Tickets are $49.95 per vehicle and can be purchased here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip