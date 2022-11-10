Drive-thru coffee chain '7 Brew' plans to open at least 40 Wisconsin locations

Drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew will open dozens of locations in Wisconsin and already has two Milwaukee-area sites in the works, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

7 Brew is proposing a location in West Bend, which would join an already planned shop in Brookfield.

The West Bend proposal would be east of the Hobby Lobby store at 1800 S. Main St. and is expected to occupy 1,371 square feet. The BizJournal reports it would not include space for dining or customer service inside or around the building.

The company says it serves "premium coffee in record time." It offers seven of its original flavors, including:



Blondie (caramel and vanilla breve)

Brunette (hazelnut and caramel mocha)

Smooth 7 (white chocolate and Irish cream breve)

White Mac (White chocolate and macadamia nut breve)

White Chocolate Mocha (white and milk chocolate mocha)

German chocolate (coconut and caramel mocha)

Triple 7 (Smooth 7 with six expresso shots)

The menu also includes classic coffee drinks, teas, sodas, smoothies, and shakes.

The company is yet to have any open locations in Wisconsin, but there is a planned location in Brookfield on South Moorland Road. The location is a proposed size of 510 square feet.

A spokesperson for the chain told the BizJournal that a significant investment in Wisconsin is expected in the next six years, with plans for at least 40 locations in the state. The timeline for the stores is yet to be determined.

So far, 7 Brew has locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

