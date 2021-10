Dr. Seuss meets Van Gogh decorations inside unreal Waukesha condo for sale [PHOTOS]

You don't see condos like this on the market very often. Jeff Seymour is selling his Waukesah condo at 234 Brook St. that he hand painted and designed. It looks like a combination of a Dr. Seuss book and Van Gogh painting. It has three stories, 2,100 square feet, two bedrooms, two baths, and is listed for $399,900.