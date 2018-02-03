Dr. Dre adds to Colin Kaepernick's million dollar pledge, donates $10k to MKE group

Colin Kaepernick, a Wisconsin native, made a million dollar pledge in 2016 to donate to organizations around the country every month for 10 months. Recently, rapper Dr. Dre joined the #10for10 pledge and donated $10 thousand to a Milwaukee organization, Urban Underground.

In the very first month of his pledge, Kaepernick donated $25 thousand to Urban Underground. These funds helped the organization provide stipends to youth participants, create a new entrepreneurship program, supply updated Mac computers to students and more.

On Feb. 1, 2018, Dr. Dre furthered the opportunities for youths in the Milwaukee community with his donation to the organization.

Urban Underground is powered by the Center for Youth Engagement Inc. and strives to advance "a new generation of young leaders committed to building safe and sustainable communities." The group is open to youths ages 13- 18.

Kaepernick has now completed the million dollar goal set in Oct. 2016, but the donations have continued pouring in.

Celebrities in the music and sports industries such as Usher, Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg and more have made donations to organizations all over the country in support of Kaepernick's promise.

To learn more about Urban Underground visit their website here.