Dr. Dre adds to Colin Kaepernick's million dollar pledge, donates $10k to MKE group

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 5:52PM CST expiring February 4 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Kenosha, Racine, Walworth
Colin Kaepernick, a Wisconsin native, made a million dollar pledge in 2016 to donate to organizations around the country every month for 10 months. Recently, rapper Dr. Dre joined the #10for10 pledge and donated $10 thousand to a Milwaukee organization, Urban Underground.
In the very first month of his pledge, Kaepernick donated $25 thousand to Urban Underground. These funds helped the organization provide stipends to youth participants, create a new entrepreneurship program, supply updated Mac computers to students and more.
On Feb. 1, 2018, Dr. Dre furthered the opportunities for youths in the Milwaukee community with his donation to the organization.
Urban Underground is powered by the Center for Youth Engagement Inc. and strives to advance "a new generation of young leaders committed to building safe and sustainable communities." The group is open to youths ages 13- 18.