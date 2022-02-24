DPW to pre-salt residential and main streets, prepared for plowing operations

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will be pre-salting residential streets before shifting to the main streets ahead of Thursday's snow.

DPW says Wednesday night's flurries have used most of the residual salt remaining after Tuesday's ice event.

Officials say equipment will shift over to the main streets when residential streets are complete or earlier depending on conditions.

DPW is also prepared to adjust to a full-scale plowing operation if the city receives the high-end of the snow forecast.

A larger area of snow will spread across the area Thursday evening and moderate snow will continue through the night. Most of Southeast Wisconsin will likely pick up 2 to 4 inches of snow by Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday for the following counties: Kenosha, Racine, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Walworth, Dodge, Waukesha, and Jefferson.

"We also have a number of factors in our favor; temperatures will be above freezing over the weekend and next week, there is minimal snow cover currently, all snow should be on the ground by 3AM, and we have a dedicated and experienced staff that will continue working until Milwaukee is safe to travel," DPW said in a statement Thursday.

If a plowing operation is needed, garbage and recycling collection would not take place on Friday.

There are currently no changes to parking regulations.

Winter parking regulations began Dec. 1 with no parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.on through highways and bus routes. Posted signs take precedence, such as streets posted “No Parking Dec 1 – Mar 1”.

