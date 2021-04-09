Watch
DPW launches Project Clean and Green April 12

MILWAUKEE — Project Clean and Green is a city-wide program aimed to foster neighborhood pride through a coordinated clean-up. Collection crews will target one clean-up zone each week from April 12 - May 21.

Crews will collect up to six cubic yards per dwelling unit of unwanted furniture, mattresses or household items and garden/yard debris in paper yard waste bags.

On their regular garbage pick-up day during the assigned Project Clean and Green zone week, residents should place their unwanted items at their regular garbage collection point.

DPW says residents must use brown paper bags available at area stores for their garden/yard waste.

It's important to note DPW will not pick up appliances, tires, TVs and other electronics (such as computers, printers, scanners, tablets, etc.), construction debris, paint and paint thinner, motor oil, and other hazardous waste.

You can find your pick-up zone here, or refer to the picture below.

