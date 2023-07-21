Dozens without homes after fire rips through apartment complex near Sherman and Florist

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of residents are without homes after a fire at the Sherman Garden Apartment Complex Thursday evening.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the three-alarm apartment fire near Sherman and Florist. They said no one was injured, but at least 30 units are affected.

The Red Cross is assisting. They say at least 60 units are affected, and estimate at least 70 people are impacted.

TMJ4 Three-alarm fire damages apartment near Sherman and Florist in Milwaukee on July 20, 2023.

Earlene Leach has lived in the building for eight years. Her apartment was filled with water and ash. Construction crews said it was a total loss.

“It’s not a good feeling losing all your stuff for some unknown reason. It's stressful, it’s heartbreaking, it’s hurtful,” Leach said.

Octavius Carter has been a resident for two years. He barely had time to grab a few items before security kicked him out. They said the building was too unsafe and that the ceiling could collapse.

“I can honestly say I have wonderful neighbors. There was love and kindness. I’d go down in my cave and be happy, and now I have to find somewhere else for my peace,” Carter said.

The Sherman Garden Apartments are owned by Berrada Properties. Residents on Friday afternoon said they had not heard anything from the company.

Residents also shared what’s most important is knowing everyone is safe.

“This is material stuff I can get this back. I’m going to get it back, but just going through this process of losing everything, it’s hard,” Leach said.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said they have a shelter available and that seven people stayed Thursday night. The shelter will be open for as long as residents need.

The Red Cross added the best way to help those impacted is to donate financially by calling 1-800-REDCROSS or visiting www.RedCross.org.

