Dozens of puppies and kittens rescued in Union Grove from disaster Kentucky floods

UNION GROVE — The death toll in Eastern Kentucky following the catastrophic flooding has reached 25.

Experts believe these floods are one of the worst disasters Eastern Kentucky has seen in decades.

Hundreds of people are in danger and many are still unaccounted for.

Outreach Rescue, an animal shelter in Union Grove, has been working with Kentucky shelters for years providing resources and 'fur-ever' homes.

After learning one of their corresponding shelters, Kentucky River Regional Shelter located in Hazzard County, KY was in danger they began to act.

"With all of the flooding and rain and disaster that's going on in Kentucky, this week has been special we've really made more effort to get more animals out," said Katy Scott, a coordinator with Outreach Rescue.

More than 60 puppies and kittens made their way out of the disaster and into Union Grove.

"So their surrounding counties are flooding right now. They have fosters and volunteers that have literally lost their personal dogs, foster dogs, lost their homes being swept away," said Director, Heather Hartman.

Luckily all of the fur babies will be able to get a second chance thanks to Rescue Outreach but there is still a great need. The organization hopes to fill a van with supplies to donate to Kentucky shelters.

"The Kentucky shelter is in a lot of trouble they need help, they need monetary donations, they need supplies," said Hartman.

Rescue Outreach is collecting pet supplies and donations. For more on how you can help visit their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip