Dozens of Hurricane Ida rescue animals coming to Wisconsin need homes

Approximately 100 dogs and cats saved from the path of Hurricane Ida are set to arrive at the Waukesha County Airport around noon Tuesday, and will soon be available to adopt locally.

The animals are on a Wings of Rescue flight, a group that serves animals from shelters that were in hard-hit areas of the storm's path.

The animals will be met by the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS). All of the animals have been cleared for adoption, and none have been identified as lost.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome these animals to Waukesha and Wisconsin, and to give them safe haven in our community,” noted Jennifer Smieja of HAWS. “While these pets have faced stressful times, we know our adopters will step up to offer each one of them comfort – and a very happy landing!”

HAWS will be assisted by partner shelters Elmbrook Humane Society, the Humane Society of Sheboygan County, and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Get more information on HAWS' website here.

