Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dozens of Hurricane Ida rescue animals coming to Wisconsin need homes

items.[0].videoTitle
Approximately 80 dogs and cats saved from the path of Hurricane Ida are set to arrive in Waukesha today at the Waukesha County Airport around noon Tuesday. The animals are on a Wings of Rescue flight, a group that serves animals from shelters that were in hard-hit areas of the storm's path. They're going to be met by the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS), and will be up for adoption locally in the days and weeks ahead.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 08:00:17-04

Approximately 100 dogs and cats saved from the path of Hurricane Ida are set to arrive at the Waukesha County Airport around noon Tuesday, and will soon be available to adopt locally.

The animals are on a Wings of Rescue flight, a group that serves animals from shelters that were in hard-hit areas of the storm's path.

The animals will be met by the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS). All of the animals have been cleared for adoption, and none have been identified as lost.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome these animals to Waukesha and Wisconsin, and to give them safe haven in our community,” noted Jennifer Smieja of HAWS. “While these pets have faced stressful times, we know our adopters will step up to offer each one of them comfort – and a very happy landing!”

HAWS will be assisted by partner shelters Elmbrook Humane Society, the Humane Society of Sheboygan County, and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Get more information on HAWS' website here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award