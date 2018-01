MILWAUKEE -- It is so cold out there, Polar Plunges in Kenosha, Port Washington and even Chicago were canceled for New Years.

Not at Milwaukee's Bradford Beach. Even with it one degree and -14 wind chills at Noon New Years Day, dozens still dunked right into 2018!

You could see steam coming off plunger's backs as they hurried out of the 36 degree Lake Michigan waters.

We spoke to one onlooker who became worried about one of the plungers.

"He's getting really red skin and that could be a sign of frost bite!" said Myrt Metzger.

Five brave members of the Milwaukee Fire Dive Team kept an eye on everyone.

They looked for signs of muscle cramping or anyone struggling in the water.

They tell us no one was hurt this year.