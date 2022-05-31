Downtown Racine unveils wooden Amish-built rocking chairs for public art project

RACINE, Wis. — The Downtown Racine Corporation unveiled this year's public art project, wooden Amish-built rocking chairs, in downtown Racine.

Twenty-six artists were selected to create the chairs and the rockers are scattered throughout downtown. Of the 26 chairs, 18 will go up for an online public auction HERE from Sept. 1 through Sept. 10. The other eight will be displayed year after year downtown.

According to the Downtown Racine Corporation, there will be a self-guided scavenger hunt all summer long. Each rocking chair has a question that relates to the chair's artistic design. Those who participate will be win a $5 Downtown gift card, valid at over 100 locations, for answering at least 15 questions correctly.

Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at The Downtown Racine Corporation (425 Main St.) or downloaded HERE.

This is the 21st consecutive year for the public art project.

Artists selected for this year and the titles of their work include:

Nancy Barthuly: Navigating Racine

Marcia Baxter & Margie Bong: Sit N Seek

Chelsey Cacciotti: Giardino di bottoni

Peg Ducommun: Release the Krackin’

Evergreen Academy: Dip

Hailey Fischer: Lazy Daisies

Danielle Frees: Setting Sail

Liz Gage: Norwegian Rosemaled

Liz Gage: Sunflower Dreams

Shannon Gegare: Rockin’ Rhymes

Rachel Hankwitz: Wildflowers

Brenda Lois: Rockin’ with the Beatles

Rebecca McGowan: Reflections

Connie Meredith: Southern Comfort

Samantha Moe: Beach Bum

Paul Muckler Wisconsin Rocks!

Paul Muckler: Rockin’ Robin

Bill Reid, Vicki Schmitz

Holly Wolf-Mattick & Prairie Art Dept.: Flyover States

Jil Radtke: Rockin’ Our Way to Vacay!

Tara Schmidt: Sounds of Spring

Elizabeth Stalman: The Patriot

Jessica VandeLeest: Rockin’ the 90’s

Craig Welch: Rocking to the USA

Kelly Witte: Rad to the Max

Nicki Zimmer: Space is the Breath of Art

RYOCF – Person in our Care: Not titled

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip