Downtown business owner hopeful for Milwaukee's future despite uptick in crime

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Dining Week in Milwaukee means dinners served at delightful prices.

"My lunch was excellent. The barbecue was seasoned perfectly, and the macaroni and cheese was really good," exclaims Milwaukee customer Gwen Lega.

The owner of DOC's Commerce Smokehouse, Brent Brashier, says his official title is "Chief Barbecue Officer."

"I take pleasure in people having a good time here," he states.

Brashier says business has bounced back after pandemic shutdowns.

"It feels really good right now. I feel we're in a great place after all the trials and tribulations of the last years, I feel downtown is back," he shared.

Despite an uptick in crime, Brashier believes downtown is safe.

"There have been problems here and there, but overall downtown Milwaukee is a safe place," he said. "Everybody should come out and enjoy this great city. I've lived in places all over the country. I love downtown Milwaukee."

But there is another pressing concern for the entrepreneur.

"One of the things we had to deal with since Covid are supply chain issues. We have a hard time getting turkey," Brashier said.

Still, he is hopeful for the future of Milwaukee.

"This is as good as it's ever been. I see it getting better over the next five years," he said.

But one thing Brashier does not have to worry about? Customer satisfaction.

"I will be back," customer Lega laughs. "If you know me, I'm not one to sugar-coat whether it's good. I don't play when it comes to food!"

DOC's is located at 754 Vel R. Phillips Ave. in downtown Milwaukee.

