Downtown Appreciation Week underway in Milwaukee

Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 15, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Downtown BID#21 will team up with downtown businesses and community leaders to reward downtown employees during the 18th annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week.

It takes place Monday through Friday this week. The weeklong celebration will feature free lunches, office challenge games, and after-hours socials.

