'Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin' preparing for talent show

The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin is gearing up for a big talent showcase this weekend.

March is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and this Thursday is Down Syndrome Day.

The celebrations have begun.

TMJ4 News Steph with new DSAW friends



Participants from DSAW SE WI and GiGi's Playhouse are in the midst of rehearsals leading up to the March 23rd show day.

Performances include original poems, songs, and loads of personality. Not only will there be creative performances on stage, but there will also be vendors selling a variety of handmade goods, as well as snacks and beverages.

For ticket information click here.

