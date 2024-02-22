Double trouble: Mirasola twins shooting for gold at state.

WEST BEND — While technically born on different days, Connor and Cole Mirasola couldn’t be more identical.

Not only do they look alike, sound alike, and share similar interests, but they’re also two of the nation's best high school wrestlers.

Connor is currently ranked second in the nation for his weight class (190), while his younger twin Cole is ranked third (285).

Both are headed to Penn State next fall for wrestling, but as they wear their West Bend West singlet one last time this weekend at the WIAA State Individual Tournament, they’ve only got one thing on their mind: winning gold.

Erin Felber/West Bend West Athletic Director Connor and Cole Mirasola signed their National Letters of Intent to wrestle at Penn State next season.

“When that match whistle starts, they're looking to put the pace on everyone that they wrestle," West Bend West head coach Aaron Speath smiled.

Connor, a three-time individual state champion, will have an opportunity to enter an exclusive club this week as he battles for the 190-pound title. Only 26 wrestlers in Wisconsin have won four individual titles in their career, which the senior is hoping to accomplish.

"It'd be pretty cool to be part of that exclusive four time club," Connor expressed.

The senior is undefeated in his career against Wisconsin talent. He shocked the wrestling world this past December at Senior Nationals defeating former Penn State NCAA Champion Max Dean in a 9-6 decision.

High school senior Connor Mirasola UPSETS NCAA Champ Max Dean 🤯 to advance to the semifinals of Senior Nationals where he’ll be taking on Mark Hall pic.twitter.com/Yijg5091mg — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) December 16, 2023

However, Connor isn't the only Mirasola making a name for himself.

His younger brother Cole is a two-time state champion and is going for his third-straight title this weekend in the heavyweight.

While both share many similarities, their wrestling styles do differ.

“[Connor's] hand fights are really strong, gets a lot of guys out of position," Cole said about his brother. "Scores a lot of points. Puts people on their back.”

“I'd say [Cole's] a little more slower pace, more tactical maybe," Connor added.

While both wrestlers received a lot of college interest, the two shared that wrestling for Penn State was always their goal.

“When we were little kids, we always wanted to go there," Connor smiled. "It's kind of a dream come true to be able to go there together.”

Ironically, the two took a photo with their future head coach Cael Sanderson in 2015 while at a wrestling tournament in Nebraska.

Connor and Cole Mirasola Connor and Cole Mirasola with Penn State Wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson at a wrestling tournament in 2015.

“When we were starting to get recruited by him, we sent him that picture," Cole shared. "He was like, oh, that's really cool. Kind of full circle, I guess you could say.”

The two not only have NCAA Championship aspirations, but Olympic Gold as well.

However, first and foremost, one last trip to the Kohl Center this weekend repping West Bend West.

“When they leave this community, it's going to be hard because of the positive impact that they've had on just so many," Spaeth concluded.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip