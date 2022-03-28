Double shooting, one victim in 'grave' condition, police say

MILWAUKEE — Two 19-year-old men were shot and injured Sunday night, and one is now in grave condition in the hospital, Milwaukee police say.

MPD said in a statement the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. Sunday at 51st and Concordia. Police say they are searching for unknown suspects.

One 19-year-old from Milwaukee suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to a local hospital, where he is in grave condition, police said. The second 19-year-old from Milwaukee suffered non-life threatening injuries and was brought to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

