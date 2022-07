MILWAUKEE — Two 22-year-old Milwaukee men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near National and 37th Monday evening, police say.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. The victims were brought to the hospital. One of the men is now in serious condition but is expected to survive.

The suspect is in custody, police said. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

