Double shooting: 1 person killed, 1 injured near 23rd and Burnham, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old Milwaukee male died from gunshot wounds and another person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee Thursday morning, according to police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, they are investigating a double shooting. Police took a 25-year-old Milwaukee man into custody.

Around 12:53 a.m. near 23rd and Burnham, a 33-year-old Milwaukee male suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 27-year-old female suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and EMS brought her to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 13th, 2023, at approximately at 12:53am, on the 1900 block of S. 23rd St. Victim 1, a 33-yoa Milwaukee male sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Victim 2, a 27-yoa female sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A 25-yoa Milwaukee male was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing, however, appears to be domestic violence related. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



