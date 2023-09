Doors Open Milwaukee 2023 is back: Learn about city's storied history

MILWAUKEE — Doors Open Milwaukee is back this weekend - giving you the chance to learn some history about the city.

There will be more than 130 locations to visit- including the Women's Club of Wisconsin.

Saturday morning Doors Open Milwaukee will return for its third in-person year since the pandemic.

The Woman's Club of Wisconsin was established back in 1876 and was home to many social and intellectual exchanges for women when they had limited opportunity and access to other spaces.

Below is the full list of places you can visit. Learn more on their website here.



20 Ton Studios 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 2000 W North Ave None 600 EAST Cafe, Home of the Giannis Mural 10 am - 2 pm 10 am - 2 pm 600 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, USA Fully wheelchair accessible Adventure Rock WKP 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 613 S 2nd St Fully wheelchair accessible Alano Foundation / MKE Alano Club 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 1521 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, USA None Alice's Garden Urban Farm 10 am - 5 pm 10 pm - 5 pm 2136 N 21 St Fully wheelchair accessible All Hands Boatworks, Inc. 10 am - 4 pm Not Open 621 South 12th Street, Milwaukee, WI, USA None All Saints' Episcopal Cathedral 10 am - 4 pm 10 am - 1 pm 818 E Juneau Ave 1st floor only America's Black Holocaust Museum 10 am - 3 pm Not Open 401 W North Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 9400 W Congress St, Wauwatosa, 53225 1st floor only Arts @ Large 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 1100 S 5th St Fully wheelchair accessible Ascension Lutheran Church 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 1236 South Layton Blvd. (South 27th St.) 1st floor only Associated Bank River Center 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 111 E Kilbourn Ave Fully wheelchair accessible At Random Cocktail Lounge 12 pm - 5 pm 12 pm - 5 pm 2501 S Delaware Ave None Basilica of St. Josaphat 10 am - 12 pm 1:30 pm - 5 pm 2333 S 6th St Fully wheelchair accessible Bay View Printing Co 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 2702 S Howell Ave None Bertelson Building/Paloma Wilder Studio 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 2105 N Prospect Ave 1st floor only Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery 10 am - 1 pm 10 am - 4 pm 917 W Juneau Ave 1st floor only Bryant's Cocktail Lounge 12 pm - 5 pm 12 pm - 5 pm 1579 S 9th St None Calvary Cemetery Chapel 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 5503 W Blue Mound Rd None Calvary Presbyterian Church 10 am to 5 pm 12 pm to 5 pm 935 W Wisconsin Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Carma Laboratories, Inc. (Carmex) 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 9750 S Franklin Dr - MUST USE THIS ADDRESS - NOT GPS. 1st floor only Charles Allis Art Museum 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 1801 N Prospect Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Collaborative Farm Not Open 11 am - 4 pm 5500 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee, WI, USA 1st floor only Connector Building 10 am - 2 pm Not Open 274 E Keefe Ave None David Barnett Gallery 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 1024 E State St None Dead Bird Brewing Co. 11 am - 5 pm Not Open 1726 N 5th St Fully wheelchair accessible Direct Supply Innovation & Technology Center 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 1020 N Broadway Fully wheelchair accessible Falcon Bowl Not Open 10 am - 5 pm 801 East Clarke Street 1st floor only Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 517 E Wisconsin Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Firehouse Station 1 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 784 N Broadway 1st floor only Firehouse Station 21 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 2050 N Palmer St 1st floor only Firehouse Station 27 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 2647 N Bartlett Ave 1st floor only Five Star Business Center 10 am - 5 pm 12 pm - 4 pm 1710 N 24th St Fully wheelchair accessible Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 2405 W Forest Home Ave 1st floor only Frank Lloyd Wright's Burnham Block 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 2714 W Burnham St None Garage at The Harley-Davidson Museum Not Open 10 am - 5 pm 401 W Canal St Fully wheelchair accessible Gathering Place Brewing Company 12 pm - 5 pm Not Open 811 E Vienna Ave None Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church 10 am - 2 pm 11:45 am - 5 pm 1209 N Broadway 1st floor only GRAEF 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 301 West Wisconsin Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Grain Exchange Room at the Mackie Building Not Open 10 am - 5 pm 225 E Michigan St Fully wheelchair accessible Grand Avenue Club Not Open 10 am - 3 pm 210 E Michigan St Fully wheelchair accessible Great Lakes Distillery 1 pm - 5:30 pm 12 pm - 4:30 pm 616 W Virginia St Fully wheelchair accessible Grohmann Museum at MSOE 12 pm - 5 pm 12 pm - 4 pm 1000 N Broadway Fully wheelchair accessible Haggerty Museum of Art 10 am - 4:30 pm 10 am - 4:30 pm 1234 W Tory Hill St Fully wheelchair accessible Havenwoods State Forest 9 am - 4 pm Not Open 6141 N Hopkins St 1st floor only HGA 10 am - 3 pm Not Open 333 East Erie Street Fully wheelchair accessible Hilton Garden Inn 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 611 N Broadway (Enter on Michigan, just west of Broadway) Fully wheelchair accessible Historic Milwaukee Shop and Doors Open Headquarters 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 235 E Michigan St Fully wheelchair accessible Holler House 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 2042 W Lincoln Ave None HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 1819 N Martin Luther King Drive None Hope Lutheran Church and Carpenter Mansion 10 am - 4 pm Not Open 1115 N 35th Street (Enter at Highland Avenue entrance, handicap accessible ramp) 1st floor only Immanuel Presbyterian Church 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 1100 N Astor St Fully wheelchair accessible Islamic Resource Center/Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 5235 S 27th St Fully wheelchair accessible Islamic Society of Milwaukee 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 4707 South 13th Street Fully wheelchair accessible Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 926 E Center St None Jewish Museum Milwaukee Not Open 10 am - 4 pm 1360 N Prospect Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Johnson Controls Michigan Street Building 10 am to 2 pm Not Open 507 E Michigan St None Jones Island Water Reclamation Plant Ticketed tours only - See below Not Open 700 E Jones St None Kellogg PEAK Initiative 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 2480 W Cherry St Fully wheelchair accessible Kilbourntown House Not Open 10 am - 3 pm 4250 N Estabrook Pkwy None Lamers Building / Grove Gallery / Team Nerd Press 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 832 S 5th St None Lynden Sculpture Garden 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 2145 W Brown Deer Rd 1st floor only Marcus Performing Arts Center 1 pm - 5 pm 1 pm - 5 pm 929 N Water Fully wheelchair accessible MARN ART + CULTURE HUB 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 191 N. Broadway Fully wheelchair accessible Marshall Building & Gallery 218 10 am - 5 pm 12 pm - 5 pm 207 E Buffalo St Fully wheelchair accessible Meetinghouse of the Milwaukee Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 3224 N Gordon Pl Fully wheelchair accessible MGIC 10 am - 4 pm Not Open 250 E Kilbourn Ave Fully wheelchair accessible MIAD Gallery at the Ave 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 301 W Wisconsin Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee Art Museum 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 700 N Art Museum Dr Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee Athletic Club Not Open 10 am - 5 pm 758 North Broadway Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee Ballet's Baumgartner Center for Dance Not Open 10 am - 5 pm 128 N Jackson St Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee City Hall 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 200 E Wells St Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee Community Sailing Center 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 1450 N Lincoln Memorial Dr Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee Fire Museum 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 3 pm 1615 W Oklahoma Ave 1st floor only Milwaukee Manhole Not Open 10 am - 5 pm West Michigan Street, between Plankinton and 2nd Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee Microgreens - Bay View Urban Indoor Farm 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 427 East Stewart Street Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee PBS 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 1036 N 8 St Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee Police & Fire Training Academy 10 am - 3 pm, last tour at 2 pm Not Open 6680 N Teutonia Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee Police Department District 2 Not Open 12 pm - 3 pm 245 W Lincoln Ave 1st floor only Milwaukee Public Library - Central Library 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 814 W Wisconsin Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee Public Library - Mitchell Street Branch 10 am - 4 pm Not Open 906 W Historic Mitchell St Fully wheelchair accessible Milwaukee Robotics Academy 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 3063 N Fratney St None Milwaukee Water Works Kilbourn Reservoir Pumping Station 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 626 E North Ave 1st floor only Milwaukee Water Works North Point Water Tower 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 2288 N Lake Dr Fully wheelchair accessible Mitchell Street Arts 12 pm - 4 pm Not Open 710 W Historic Mitchell Street 1st floor only Model Railroad Club of Milwaukee, Inc. 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 215 E National Ave None MPS Survive Alive House 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 2059 S 20th St Fully wheelchair accessible National Block LLC, The George & Madcap Lounge 12 pm - 4 pm Not Open 429 W National Ave, Milwaukee, WI, USA Fully wheelchair accessible Next Act Theatre 10 am - 2:30 pm Not Open 255 S Water St 1st floor only North Milwaukee Arthaus (former North Milwaukee Village Hall) 11 am - 4 pm Not Open 5151 N 35th St Milwaukee, WI None Orlandini Studios 11 am - 5 pm 11 am - 5 pm 633 W. Virginia St. None Pfister Hotel 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 424 E Wisconsin Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Plymouth Church Milwaukee 10 am - 5 pm 11 am - 5 pm 2717 East Hampshire Street Fully wheelchair accessible Pritzlaff Building 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 311 N Plankinton Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Reflo 10 am - 3 pm Not Open 636 E Keefe Ave None Retailworks, Inc./LMF Group 10 am - 2 pm Not Open 424 W Walnut St Fully wheelchair accessible Retrospekt 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 811 E Vienna Ave, Suite 100 None Saint John's On The Lake 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 1840 N Prospect Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Saint Kate - the Arts Hotel 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 139 E Kilbourn Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Sanger House Gardens 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 1823 N Palmer St None Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Not Open 10 am - 5 pm 1111 E Brown Deer Rd Fully wheelchair accessible Shechem at Hope Street 10 am to 5 pm Not Open 2510 W Capitol Dr Fully wheelchair accessible Sherman Phoenix 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 3536 W Fond du Lac Ave (entrance off parking lot on 36th St) 1st floor only St Paul's Episcopal Church 10 am - 5 pm 12 pm - 5 pm 914 E Knapp St 1st floor only St. Augustine of Hippo Church Not Open 12:00 pm - 5 pm 2530 S Howell Ave 1st floor only St. George Melkite-Greek Catholic Church 10 am - 5 pm 12 pm - 5 pm 1617 W State St None St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church 1 pm - 5 pm 1 pm - 5 pm 1414 W. Becher St. Fully wheelchair accessible St. John's on the Hillside Evangelical Lutheran Church 12 pm - 4 pm 12 pm - 4 pm 804 W Vliet St None St. Joseph Chapel 10 am - 4 pm Not Open 1501 S Layton Blvd Fully wheelchair accessible St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church 10 am - 4 pm 1 pm - 5 pm 2605 S Kinnickinnic Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Stone Creek Coffee - Factory 10 am - 2 pm 10 am - 2 pm 422 N 5th St Fully wheelchair accessible Story Hill FireHouse Not Open 10 am - 5 pm 407 N Hawley Rd 1st floor only Turner Hall 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 1034 N Vel R Phillips Ave 1st floor only Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 10 am - 3 pm Not Open 3700 W Pierce St Fully wheelchair accessible Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 10 am - 3 pm Not Open 1500 E Park Pl Fully wheelchair accessible Urban Harvest Brewing Company 12 pm - 5 pm 11:30 pm - 4 pm 1024 S 5th St Fully wheelchair accessible UWM Golda Meir Library 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 2311 E Hartford Ave Fully wheelchair accessible UWM School of Freshwater Sciences Not Open 11 am - 4 pm 600 E Greenfield Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Var Gallery on 2nd 12 pm - 5 pm 12 pm - 4 pm 643 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI, USA None Var Gallery on 5th 12 pm - 5 pm 12 pm - 4 pm 706 S 5th St 1st floor only Villa Terrace Decorative Art Museum 10 am - 2 pm 10 am - 2 pm 2220 N Terrace Ave Fully wheelchair accessible Walker's Point Center for the Arts 1 pm - 5 pm Not Open 839 S 5th St 1st floor only War Memorial Center 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr Fully wheelchair accessible We Energies- Public Service Building 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 231 W Michigan St Fully wheelchair accessible West River Collective 12 pm - 5 pm Not Open 3700 North Fratney Street, Milwaukee, WI, USA 1st floor only Wisconsin Black Historical Society 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 2620 W Center St Fully wheelchair accessible Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Not Open 10 am - 5 pm 1584 N Prospect Ave Fully wheelchair accessible WMSE Studios - MSOE Krueger Hall 10 am - 4 pm 11 am - 4 pm 820 N Milwaukee St Fully wheelchair accessible Woman's Club of Wisconsin, The Athenaeum Not Open 12 pm to 5 pm 813 East Kilbourn Avenue, Fully wheelchair accessible Woodland Pattern Book Center 12 pm - 5 pm 12 pm - 5 pm 720 E Locust St, Milwaukee, WI, USA 1st floor only Zen Dragonfly 10 am - 5 pm 10 am - 5 pm 302 N. 34th Street Fully wheelchair accessible Zimmerman Architectural Studios, Inc. 10 am - 5 pm Not Open 2122 W Mount Vernon Ave Fully wheelchair accessible

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip