Door County jury convicts man for 1975 murder of wife

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Door County jury has found a man guilty of killing his wife more than 40 years ago.

Richard Pierce was found guilty Friday on both counts: first-degree murder and disinterment of dead.

Previously filed court documents said Pierce’s wife at the time, Carol Jean, disappeared around Sept. 5, 1975. They were married for nearly nine years.

According to previous reports, prosecutors charged Pierce back in 2018. The 2018 report said the charges were based largely on witnesses saying he seemed unhappy in their marriage, her comments to neighbors that she thought he was going to kill her and other discrepancies in his story.

Carol Jean Pierce's body has never been found.

The jury consisted of 10 men and five women. The trial began April 19.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 2:30 p.m.