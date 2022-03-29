Donut & Coffee Fest returning to Milwaukee this May

MILWAUKEE — Here is something you do-nut want to miss!

According to our partner at OnMilwaukee, the Donut & Coffee Fest will take place May 1 at Historic Turner Hall from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

The Donut & Coffee Fest is a sampling event that will feature bakeries and baristas form the Milwaukee area.

“We are thrilled to bring this tasty event back after a two-year hiatus. What better way to spend a Sunday morning than enjoying sweet treats and specialty coffees from great local spots.," said Carolynn Buser, OnMilwaukee’s Chief Operating Officer.

According to OnMilwaukee, vendors include Cranky Al’s, Donut Monster, Doughnuttery, Grebe’s Bakery, Happy Dough Lucky, Interval, Sugar Cube, Supernova Coffee + Doughnuts, Moon Cherry Sweets, Urbal Tea, and Valentine Coffee Co.

The vendor list will continue to be updated.

VID’s (Very Important Donut) ticket holders ($25) enjoy early entry to the event at 9 a.m. with access to seating, a coffee mug, twelve sampling tickets, and a free Press Premium Hard Seltzer.

Sprinkle tickets ($15) include event entry and six sampling tickets. Attendees can also enjoy a fun photo opportunity and donut ring toss for prizes.

Attendees are encouraged to use the Interstate Parking lot at 332 W State Street or utilize the Bublr Bikes.

Tickets can be purchased here.

