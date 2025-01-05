DON'T MISS IT: Wonderful World of Weddings final day, Sunday

Planning a wedding and do not know where to start?

There is still time to check out the Wonderful World of Weddings!

Wisconsin's longest-running bridal show continues Sunday, Jan 5.

The final day kicked off at 10 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m.

Visitors have the opportunity to explore over 120 vendors, try tasty samples, and hear music from DJs and string quartets.

All the festivities are located at the Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Exposition Center.

Attendees will leave the show with a bridal bag which includes a copy of the 2025 Winter/Spring issue of Premier Bride.

Don’t miss the Mimosa Lounge at the Fox World Travel booth, open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wedding show-goers will also be able to enter to win a Grand Prize Honeymoon trip.

Get inspired to plan every detail, from bachelorette and bachelor parties to the honeymoon of your dreams—and everything in between!

For more information check out the Wonderful World of Weddingswebsite.

