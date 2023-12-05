Don't drink and drive: Milwaukee bars partner to provide free shuttle services on New Year's Eve

MILWAUKEE — To discourage drunk driving, WurstBar MKE and Milwaukee Brat House will have a free shuttle service available on New Year's Eve.

Have peace of mind when going out this New Year's Eve, and take a shuttle. The shuttles, which will run continuously throughout the night, will be available Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There will be three drop-off and pick-up locations:



Brat House Shorewood: 4022 N. Oakland Ave.

WurstBar: 1239 E. Brady St.

Brat House Downtown: 1013 N. Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Dr.

The shuttles will be running on a loop throughout the night to take passengers from street to street every 30 minutes.

Not only are the rides free, but all passengers will receive a buy one, get one free drink coupon from the driver. The coupons are redeemable on Dec. 31 at WurstBrat and Brat House's two locations.

Shuttles depart every 30 minutes from all three locations:



TRANSFER: WurstBar is the transfer station for the green or blue line

BLUE LINE: The Blue Line goes from Brat House - Shorewood to WurstBar in a continuous loop from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

GREEN LINE: The Green Line goes from Brat House - Downtown to WurstBar in a continuous loop from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

