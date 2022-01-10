Don't be alarmed: Wisconsin National Guard to conduct F-16 flight trainings

Don't be alarmed if you hear or see fighter jets in the air between Jan. 11 - 13.

The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard said it is conducting trainings with its F-16 fighter jets. The National Guard will be testing flights during the day and night as it required for the overall readiness training. The majority of tests should be during the evening, though.

A press release said that pilots will follow paths that minimize noise to residents. It did not give specific route info, though.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip