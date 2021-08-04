Donations to Wisconsin Humane Society are being matched up to $250K

MILWAUKEE — Donors are matching donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee County and other counties in the state during the month of August.

WHS says a group including the Madsen Pups, the Nicholas Family Foundation, Judith Ford, Patricia Bachhuber, Kathleen Ryan, Patti & Jack McKeithan Northwoods Fund, and Nancy Behrens are matching donations up to $250,000 in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.

In Racine County, donations will be doubled by the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly & Nancy Toll.

The humane society describes the donations as follows:

$30 will become $60 to provide training for dogs with special behavior needs.

$50 will become $100 to help spay or neuter animals so they can be adopted.

$100 will become $200 to help rescued animals receive emergency surgery, medical treatment, and behavioral support.

In Green Bay and Door counties, donations are being matched by Virginia Kress, the George Kress Family Foundation, the Madsen Pups, and Al & Judy Wittenkeller.

Because WHS doesn’t receive government funding and is not part of any national umbrella group, the local nonprofit depends on donations from the community.

Click here to donate and learn more.

