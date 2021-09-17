Donation helps South Milwaukee build turf field, beef up athletics

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee is celebrating as donations will help athletics and a turf football field.

“It’s a great day for the city of South Milwaukee,” Mayor Erik Brooks says. “And the South Milwaukee school district. I was excited when the Bucyrus Foundation said $10 million and $2 million for the district. It’s a big deal.”

TMJ4's Lance Allan: "Today is homecoming. Is it a true celebration?"

“It really is. It’s a big celebration,” South Milwaukee Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Weiss says. “Halftime we will have our official roll out of Bucyrus Stadium during halftime of our game versus Cudahy. This is a very special homecoming.”

It’s $10 million donated from the Bucyrus Foundation: $8 million to the city and $2 million for the school district.

“One million of that will go to the stadium and matching donation situation,” Weiss says. “And then the other portion will go to our career tech and ed program. I thought of our athletic director Ante Udovicic. I didn’t realize how long he’s had this vision of a synthetic turf field at the stadium. But I guess that’s what really struck me. This has been 17 years of our athletic director dreaming of having a synthetic turf field.”

“We can’t be more grateful to the Bucyrus Foundation. Tim Sullivan, you mentioned Franklin. That stadium is named after him. He has been so instrumental in getting this done," said Weiss.

The hope? A new turf football field in 2022. But with supply chain issues, it could be delayed until 2023.

