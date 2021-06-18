Donate blood, get free admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross and the Milwaukee Radio Alliance are holding the 16th annual Milwaukee County Zoo Blood Drive.

In exchange for your blood donation, you'll receive free admission to the zoo that day, free parking, and a bag with gifts from sponsors.

If that wasn't good enough, you'll also receive a $10 gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

“Volunteer donors are the unsung heroes for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions,” said Mark Thomas, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of Wisconsin. “If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give, please schedule an appointment to give now. You never know when you or a loved one will be the one in need. I encourage anyone who is able to donate to take an hour out of their day and give back."

The Red Cross says there is a currently a severe blood shortage, with blood needed every two seconds in the United States.

The blood drive will take place from June 28 to June 30, at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the zoo's Peck Center at 1001 W. Bluemound Road.

If you plan to attend, you're strongly encouraged to make an appointment.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip