Donald Trump encouraging former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy to run for governor

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Saturday encouraging former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy to run for governor.

"Working hard to get very popular and capable Former Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin to run for Governor. He would be fantastic!" Trump said in a statement.

The former U.S. Representative resigned in 2019 from his Wisconsin congressional seat to spend more time with his family.

When discussing his resignation, Duffy said he knew his ninth child would be born with a heart condition and “will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications.”

In his Saturday statement, Trump mentioned Duffy's wife, Rachel, saying she is, "an incredible person. They are both doing very well, so this would be a big sacrifice, but hopefully it will be a sacrifice that will be made for the Great State of Wisconsin and its wonderful, hardworking people."

While there have been reports of Duffy considering a run, he has not formally announced his candidacy as of Sunday morning. If he were to run, he would join another Republican candidate, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, opposing the Democratic incumbent, Gov. Tony Evers.