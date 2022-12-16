Domestic violence on the rise: Milwaukee leaders hope to reverse disturbing trend

MILWAUKEE — 27 women from 27 different backgrounds all have one thing in common. They were killed in Milwaukee this year due to domestic violence.

A new report is highlighting a disturbing trend in terms of the number of domestic violence-related deaths in the city. Milwaukee city leaders brought the community to the table Thursday evening to discuss what needs to change in order to save more lives.

One of the faces shown at the meeting was Ladda Donsanouphith. The 49-year-old was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend over the summer. Her and 26 other faces were put on display to show that domestic violence doesn't have to discriminate.

Submitted Six Milwaukee County women have died in the past 12 days due to domestic violence. Three of those deaths happened this week.

According to a recent study done by the Medical College of Wisconsin, the number of domestic violence-related homicides has increased over the past couple of years. In 2018, there were five cases, and in 2021 there were 17.

As the number of domestic violence cases continues to rise in the city, leaders asked the community during a town hall meeting what they think needs to be done in order to change the narrative.

Some in attendance believe it is critical that people learn about resources available for other ethnicities in order to give victims an opportunity to get help in a space where they feel the most comfortable.

In doing so, advocates believe these conversations and working together - no matter your race or religion - more lives will be saved.

There is help for domestic violence victims. You can call 211 or the Sojourner Peace Center's 24-hour hotline at 414-933-2722.

