Domestic violence advocates: Holiday season can lead to spikes in unreported violence

MILWAUKEE — Following the news of two domestic violence-related homicides in Milwaukee over the weekend, people who work to advocate for domestic violence victims in Milwaukee are heartbroken but also say they're not surprised, especially at the start of the holiday season.

Crystal Ayad, Director of Victim Services at The Asha Project in Milwaukee, says the holidays are a time when people are more likely to stay in dangerous situations.

"Maybe it's, 'I'm not ready to leave because it's too cold to move,' or 'I don't want their children to be without their father,' 'I don't want to be alone for the holiday.' So, sometimes that creates an environment where people want to stay in these toxic and abusive relationships even though they should leave," said Ayad.

Ayad says the number of calls to The Asha Project's helpline drops this time of year as the need for specific resources can shift.

"People are looking for food, they're looking for toys, they're looking for coats," she said. "What that means is there are a lot more fatal or near-fatal attacks that are happening in people's homes."

So far in 2023, Milwaukee Police said 17 homicides have been related to domestic violence.

With that number in mind, Ayad said the trials of starting over are worth preserving your own life.

"You can do bad all by yourself. There are resources to help," she said.

You can call The Asha Project for help: (414)-252-0075

On the other side of the conversation, there are people in Milwaukee working to provide direct outreach to abusers and potential abusers.

"The environment I lived in you had everything: Gangs, drugs, violence. So, that was my mentality," said Will Singleton, Director of Community Engagement for The Alma Center. After a trauma-filled childhood and some prison time, he now works to help people heal.

Singleton says abusers should know about the Alma Center's 24/7 helpline: (414)-909-0909

"Reaching out for help is the first step in preventing a lot," said Singleton. "Preventing law enforcement, preventing imprisonment, preventing harm to your partner and to your family."

This holiday season, Singleton says his message is clear. Trauma can be triggered, but help is available.

Other Domestic Violence Resources:

Sojourner Family Peace Center - (414)-933-2722

The Women's Center - (262)-542-3828

