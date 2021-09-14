Domestic abuse suspect dies after confrontation with officers, Waukesha Police Department says

WAUKESHA -- A domestic abuse suspect who was reportedly having trouble breathing died after a physical confrontation with police officers early Tuesday morning, according to the Waukesha Police Department.

According to a news release from police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Ellis St. just after 1 a.m. Tuesday to assist the Waukesha Fire Department on a medical call for a 58-year-old man who "was having trouble breathing."

The caller told police that the man had tried to kick her, and that he had kicked a paramedic in the past. Police say the caller had visible minor injuries when they arrived, and the man was "uncooperative and refused medical attention."

The news release says that police "determined that a domestic violence incident had occurred earlier, and probable cause existed" to arrest the man, who was already under a Domestic Abuse Injunction Order, on domestic violence charges.

Police say that as they attempted to arrest the man, he resisted. The man became combative after "de-escalation efforts were unsuccessful," and the news release says that at that point officers used both an "electronic control device" and physical force to take him into custody.

After stabilizing and handcuffing the man, officers say they noticed that he had lost consciousness. He was given CPR and officers used an AED on scene, the news release says.

The suspect later died shortly after 6 a.m at the Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

The three officers, whose experience ranges from one to four years of service, have been placed on administrative leave, according to the department's policy.

The Women’s Center and Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office were also contacted to make sure the victim of the domestic abuse incident was able to find support, police say.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, with the City of Greenfield Police Department as the lead agency, will handle the investigation.

"Initial information shows that the officers acted within state statutes and department policy, and fulfilled the Mission of the Waukesha Police Department, 'A Pledge to Serve with Integrity, Honor and Courage,'" the news release says.

