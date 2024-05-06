Doja Cat turns heads by wearing just a bed sheet for NYC shopping spree

In Today's Talker — Doja Cat took 'rolling out of bed' to new heights during an NYC shopping spree.

The pop artist appeared to wear just a bed sheet as she hit a few stores with fashion designer Guram Gvasalia on Sunday afternoon.

It's not the first time the "Paint the Town Red" singer has turned heads with her outfits. Doja recently wore a dress made out of plastic wrap while out on a date to McDonald's.

Watch the full Today's Talker above.

