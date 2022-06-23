DOJ: Oshkosh man described himself as 'next mass shooter'

An Oshkosh man who described himself as the "next mass shooter" has been indicted on federal firearms charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Whittier P. Ives, 53, is "prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a court-ordered mental health commitment issued by a Winnebago County judge in April of 2022 and due to prior felony convictions in the State of California," the news release said.

On June 4, someone contacted the Omro Police Department, reporting that Ives was loading ammunition, magazines, and a long gun into his vehicle, the news release said, quoting court documents.

"Ives showed the individual a picture of a person on his phone and stated that he was 'going to kill him, along with another person and a bunch of other people.' Ives stated he knew these individuals were, at that time, in a 'club in Appleton,'" according to the news release.

Omro Police observed a vehicle matching the description of Ives' vehicle, and after a traffic stop, found ammunition, magazines, and a semi-automatic rifle, the news release said.

Ives has been indicted on a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm, the news release said.

Ives could not be reached by phone for comment.