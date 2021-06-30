DOJ: Armed man called 911 before New Berlin police officer opened fire

NEW BERLIN — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has concluded that the armed man who was shot and injured by a New Berlin police officer had just before called 911 and alerted the officer, who happened to be in the same parking lot on the night of the shooting.

The DOJ said in a statement Wednesday that around 10 p.m. on June 22, the officer was parked in a parking lot in the 4000 block of South Moorland Road in New Berlin.

That's when police dispatchers relayed a call to the officer about a report of an armed person in the same parking lot the officer was in, the DOJ found.

Officials say the armed person then confronted that officer, and that the officer then fired his weapon and hit the person. Other responding officers provided medical support and sent the injured man to the hospital.

The DOJ's investigation later concluded the armed man was the same person who called 911.

Officials identified the injured man as a 57-year-old from New Berlin. He remains in critical condition in the hospital.

The New Berlin officer is 44-year-old Rick Helm, who has 20 years of experience in law enforcement, according to the DOJ.

New Berlin Police Department Chief Jeff Hingiss wrote in a statement Wednesday that "We understand that this is an incredibly emotional and tragic event for the involved family, our officers and the community."

"We look forward to the completed DOJ-DCI investigation and a complete review of the investigation by the Waukesha District Attorney’s Office. Based upon the information and knowledge that we have to date, we are and will continue to be in full support of Officer Helm throughout this process," according to Hingiss.

Helm is on paid administrative leave per department policy.

