DOJ agent resigned after being accused of exposing himself

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state Justice Department agent resigned after he allegedly exposed his genitals at the agency’s headquarters, a restaurant and a party, records show.

DOJ officials said in December that they received a sexual harassment complaint about Special Agent Brad Montgomery in 2015. He resigned in 2016. The agency hasn’t released any details about the complaint or explained why Montgomery resigned.

Police records show he allegedly exposed himself in the agency’s headquarters and in a Sparta restaurant in January 2015. He also exposed himself at an off-duty party in October 2014.

Department spokesman Johnny Koremenos said the agency learned of the incident at the Sparta restaurant in early February 2015 and began an internal investigation. Several weeks later the agency notified the Sparta Police Department.

Sparta Police Lt. Emilee Nottestad said some of Montgomery’s male and female co-workers were present in the restaurant.

The DOJ’s internal investigation revealed Montgomery also allegedly exposed himself to male co-workers in department headquarters. The agency referred the incident to the Capitol Police in March 2015 and put Montgomery on leave.

Another agent told investigators the incident at headquarters happened after a few agents were talking with Montgomery about a 2014 party where he had exposed himself. Montgomery, the agent said, exposed himself again to refute claims about the size of his genitals.

He wasn’t criminally charged in either case. Representatives for the Dane and Monroe counties’ district attorneys told USA Today-Network that Montgomery completed a deferred prosecution agreement.

A possible telephone listing for Montgomery rang unanswered Friday. His attorney, Colin Good, said he no longer represents him.

According to Capitol Police records, Montgomery told investigators he couldn’t remember for sure whether he had exposed his genitals to co-workers but didn’t dispute their accounts.

He suggested it was all done in jest. He added he was going through a divorce and called the events leading up to the incident “some of his lowest days,” according to the records.