Doggy Day announced for the Deer District next April

MILWAUKEE — The Deer District will host Doggy Day in the Plaza on April 9, 2022, Central Bark Downtown and Winston’s Wishes announced on Friday.

The events will benefit Winston’s Wishes and their mission to support dogs in need.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka will sponsor the event.

Doggy Day will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be open to the public for free. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are also welcome to attend.

There will be local vendors, live entertainment, and activities for dogs to enjoy.

Jake Schneider, the founder and president of Winston’s Wishes, said that he launched the organization to help dogs who are homeless or need special attention.

“We launched Winston’s Wishes and have since helped very special, local animals through rescue, education and advocacy," Schneider said. "With your support, our mission and organization can continue to grow so we can help our local dogs in need for many years to come.”

