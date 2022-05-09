Dog stolen at gunpoint near 60th and Chambers, police seek suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects after a dog was stolen from its owners at gunpoint on Friday.

Police say it happened near 60th and Chambers around 2 p.m. The suspects pointed the gun at two juveniles and took their four-month-old dog. Police say it is a white and tan female bulldog.

The first suspect, the driver, is described by police as an 18 to 20-year-old African American man with a black firearm. The second suspect, the passenger, is described as a 16 to 20-year-old African American man with a skinny build and short-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black ski-mask, a black jacket, and black pants.

The suspects were driving a four-door, 2017 silver Infiniti Q50 with heavily tinted windows and stock wheels.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

