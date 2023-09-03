Dog saves family from garage fire in Grafton, fire dept. says

VILLAGE OF GRAFTON, Wis. — A family dog is being hailed a hero after saving its family from a house fire over the Labor Day weekend.

According to a release from the Grafton Fire Department, crews were called for a garage fire in the village around 5 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

Crews learned the family dog was actually the one to alert family members to the flames, allowing them to get out of the home safely.

The department said the garage area of the home sustained heavy damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire departments from Saukville, Port Washington, and Cedarburg assisted.

At 0516 this morning, the Grafton Fire Department was paged for a garage fire in the Village of Grafton. The initial engine company arrived 5 minutes later and quickly extinguished the fire.







The family dog alerted the occupants and everyone was able to get out of the home unharmed.







The garage area of the home sustained heavy damage and the cause remains under investigation.







Assistance was provided by the Saukville Fire Department, Port Washington Fire Department, Cedarburg Fire Department and Village of Grafton Police Department.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip