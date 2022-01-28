Dog rescued from Whitefish Bay house fire

WHITEFISH BAY — A dog and its owner are safe following a house fire in Whitefish Bay.

First responders got a call for a house fire at 5047 N. Hollywood Avenue around 6:14 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, the homeowner was already outside and they found smoke showing from the rear of the structure.

Officials worked to prevent the fire from spreading and locate the dog, which was rescued without injury.

According to a news release, crews located some fire extensions between the ceiling on the first and second floors. They worked to ensure any remaining hotspots were extinguished.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury due to icy conditions on the scene.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, but they do not believe it is suspicious.

The homeowner had been gone at the time the fire began. North Shore Fire and Rescue said the area of origin appears to be in the area of the kitchen stove which was not actively in use.

Damages are estimated to be around $80,000.

