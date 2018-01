MILWAUKEE - Canine influenza, more commonly known as the dog flu, has not hit Wisconsin yet.

Multiple strains have circulated in dog parks across several states, including Illinois.

Even the most devoted dog owners could misinterpret the symptoms, which include feeling lethargic, fever, coughing and nasal discharge.

"It's something you can vaccinate for," explained Dr. Wade Tate with Lakeshore Veterinary Specialists. "If you have a dog that is in an at-risk situation, where they are going to be boarding then you should consider that."

It is important to note that humans can't get the dog flu.

Talk to your veterinarian to see if the dog flu vaccine is best for your pet.