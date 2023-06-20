Dog fight shooting: 2 dogs dead, 1 owner injured, 1 arrested in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was shot after his dog got loose and attacked another man's dog near 21st and Stark on Monday.

Milwaukee police say a 32-year-old man was trying to retrieve his dog that got loose and was fighting a 43-year-old Milwaukee man's dog around 4:20 p.m.

The 43-year-old man fired several shots at the 32-year-old man and his dog. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. His dog died from gunshot injuries.

The 43-year-old man's dog died from injuries caused by the dog that got loose.

The 43-year-old was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip