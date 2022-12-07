Watch Now
Dog discovered in a carry-on backpack at Dane County Regional Airport

A dog was "accidentally sent through the X-ray" at the Madison airport this week, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 06, 2022
MADISON, Wis. — A dog was "accidentally sent through the X-ray" at the Madison airport this week, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA Great Lakes said on its Twitter account on Tuesday that the dog was found in a carry-on bag at the Dane County Regional Airport.

"When traveling with any animal, notify your airline (and) know their rules," TSA Great Lakes said. "At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carreier, to be screened in the machine."

TSA also said there are alternative screening options available if you are afraid your pet will attempt to escape. They also included a video on how to properly travel with your pet.

