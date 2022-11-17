Dog Day: You can bring your dog to a Milwaukee Admirals game this Saturday

MILWAUKEE — You'll have a chance to bring your furry friend to a Milwaukee Admirals game this Saturday!

The Admirals are hosting its 16th annual "Sendik's Dog Day" during Saturday's game against the Iowa Wild at Panther Arena at 6 p.m.

Fans can bring their dogs to the game with tickets costing $17 for humans and $5 for dogs. The Admirals say $3 from every dog ticket sold will go to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha.

If you're bringing your dog to the game, you're asked to enter the Panther Arena through the State St. entrance on the north side of the building. All dog tickets will be located on the West SAide of the building in sections 404-412.

Watering stations for the dogs will be on the concourse. Only human food is available for purchase!

There will also be Admirals-themed dog merchandise like jerseys, collars, and leashes for sale in the Arena Team Store and in merchandise kiosks.

To purchase tickets, visit Milwaukee Admirals' website.

