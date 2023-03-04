Dodge County Sheriff's Office names new K-9 in honor of teen killed in car crash

JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) named its new K-9 in honor of a teen who was killed in a car crash.

DCSO recently received a $15,000 donation towards their DCSO K-9 program from the organization Play 4 Cade.

On March 14, 2017, DSCO deputies responded to a car accident where a 14-year-old boy, Cade, lost his life. Cade's family made sure his legacy lived on by donating his organs, which saved the lives of four others.

According to a news release, his loved ones decided to start a fundraiser, Play 4 Cade, to raise awareness for organ donations. Since starting, Play 4 Cade has raised funds that have been donated to scholarships, activities, memorials, and other organizations.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office Play 4 Cade donated $15,000 to Dodge County Sheriff's Office K-9 program. The donation will allow a new K-9 to join the DCSO and be trained in several skills.

Due to the donation from Play 4 Cade to the DCSO K-9 program, which is entirely donor-funded, DCSO was able to purchase and pay for training for a new K-9.

Dodge County's Deputy Matthew Mayer was selected to be the new K-9's handler. The K-9 is a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix that is just over a year old.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office K-9 Cade meets the Play 4 Cade organization

The news release states that Deputy Mayer and Captain Jason Boeck brought the new K-9 to meet with the loved ones of the Play 4 Cade organization and asked permission to name the new K-9 "Cade", to which Play 4 Cade accepted.

Deputy Mayer and K-9 Cade will begin a training course where K-9 Cade will be trained in narcotics detection, article searches, tracking, area/building searches, and handler protection.

The DSCO stated they are honored to carry on Cade's legacy through his name. The DSCO also thanked Play 4 Cade because, due to their generosity, K-9 Cade will help make Dodge County a safer and more enjoyable place to live.

