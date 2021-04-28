Dodge Co. strip club owner, manager indicted in prostitution conspiracy

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Wisconsin was indicted a strip club owner and his former manager for an alleged prostitute conspiracy.

According to court documents owner of TNT / Wild Rose strip club, Radomir Buzdum, and former manager Timothy Miller allegedly conspired to generate revenue through illegal prostitution activity.

The court states these illegal activities as prostitution activity, including oral sex, full intercourse, and fetish activities.

The court documents further alleges that members employed dancers to perform sex acts, including women they knew were working for pimps.

There are also two more indictments of false tax returns for allegedly under-reporting the club's revenue.

