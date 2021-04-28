Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dodge Co. strip club owner, manager indicted in prostitution conspiracy

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
AP GraphicsBank
<p>(file photo)</p>
Florida strip club sued for refusing to hire male bartender
Posted at 12:21 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 13:21:09-04

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Wisconsin was indicted a strip club owner and his former manager for an alleged prostitute conspiracy.

According to court documents owner of TNT / Wild Rose strip club, Radomir Buzdum, and former manager Timothy Miller allegedly conspired to generate revenue through illegal prostitution activity.

The court states these illegal activities as prostitution activity, including oral sex, full intercourse, and fetish activities.

The court documents further alleges that members employed dancers to perform sex acts, including women they knew were working for pimps.

There are also two more indictments of false tax returns for allegedly under-reporting the club's revenue.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku