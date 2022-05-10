Dodge Co. man run over by his tractor, suffers severe injuries

TOWN OF CLYMAN, Wis. — A Dodge County man is in the hospital with severe injuries after he was run over by his own tractor Monday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the 67-year-old man started the tractor he was working on. But the tractor was in gear and started moving right away - running the man over.

The tractor drove through the wall of a machine shed before it struck a tree and wedged up against it, the sheriff's office said.

Flight for Life brought the man to Aurora Summit with severe injuries.

The incident happened at a property on County Highway J in the town of Clyman.

