Dodge Co. man run over by his tractor, suffers severe injuries

Dodge County Sheriff's Office
The scene of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
Posted at 9:18 AM, May 10, 2022
TOWN OF CLYMAN, Wis. — A Dodge County man is in the hospital with severe injuries after he was run over by his own tractor Monday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the 67-year-old man started the tractor he was working on. But the tractor was in gear and started moving right away - running the man over.

The tractor drove through the wall of a machine shed before it struck a tree and wedged up against it, the sheriff's office said.

Flight for Life brought the man to Aurora Summit with severe injuries.

The incident happened at a property on County Highway J in the town of Clyman.

