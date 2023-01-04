Doctors urge importance of CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest

What happened to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals is shedding light on what we should all be prepared to do during emergency situations.

While the specifics of what prompted Hamlin’s cardiac arrest have not been revealed, early intervention is key in any case of cardiac arrest.

“There are some cases where people get hit in the chest, and if you’re hit at the exact right time during a certain point in your heartbeat it can cause your heart to stop,” said Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County’s Chief Health Policy Advisor.

“While that’s rare, this points to how early intervention is key,” said Weston. “Damar Hamlin had quality CPR and defibrillation done immediately. That is crucial. I really urge everyone to know CPR, have access to a defibrillator and learn how to use it. It’s not something you can see on TV, and just know what to do.”

Importance of CPR

“Every minute someone goes without CPR, reduces their chance of surviving by 10 percent,” said Adam Fritsch, President of Advanced Professional Healthcare Education (APHE).

APHE provides basic and advanced life-saving courses, including CPR.

“It’s a skill everyone should keep updated on,” Fritsch said. “We teach proper technique to administer CPR and use an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED).

“You want one hand over the other, so the pressure on your wrist is going right in the center of the chest,” Fritsch said. “You’re going to going to lock your elbows and use your weight and strength of your upper body to push down two inches on their chest. The goal is about 100 compressions a minute. If there are other people around, you should rotate someone else in to do compressions every few minutes. And if there is a defibrillator, you should keep doing CPR as someone puts the defibrillator on the person’s body.”

“The main things to do when someone goes into cardiac arrest are immediately start CPR, yell for somebody to find an AED, and get someone to call 911,” Dr. Weston said. “Keep doing CPR. Don’t stop. This applies even when someone is conscious but gasping for air. You start CPR, don’t take the time to feel for a pulse or anything.”

Weston says once you turn an AED on, it will direct you as to what steps to take.

You can find CPR classes with a simple google search. The Red Cross and American Heart Association can also direct you to training options in your area.

